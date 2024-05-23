236 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Purchased by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Park National by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Park National by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Park National by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Park National by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park National by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Stock Performance

PRK traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $136.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.25. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Park National Announces Dividend

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Park National in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

