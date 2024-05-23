24,219 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,922,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,379,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 1,850,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,195,653. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.