2,597 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $821,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 422,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after buying an additional 64,150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,347,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,904,000 after acquiring an additional 63,866 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of IEFA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.05. 4,506,285 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79.
About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
