2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.63 and last traded at $44.12. 1,483,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,817,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $572,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

