3,157 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,420,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 290,080 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,795,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,151,652. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.