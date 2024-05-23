3,164 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $514,539,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after buying an additional 136,621 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,761,000 after buying an additional 119,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,174,000 after buying an additional 108,461 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,382,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,816 shares of company stock worth $8,626,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $437.98. The company had a trading volume of 110,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,380. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $291.87 and a one year high of $442.09.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

