32,914 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.0 %

GPN stock opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

