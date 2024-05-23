4,541 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after buying an additional 1,687,275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,301,000 after buying an additional 807,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,467,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after acquiring an additional 175,073 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 693,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

