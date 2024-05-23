510 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1,158.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after buying an additional 217,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $16,199,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.63. The company had a trading volume of 348,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,637. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $161.01.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

