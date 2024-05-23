5,187 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 48.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,213 shares of company stock valued at $834,222. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

