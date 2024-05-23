5,314 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by DORVAL Corp

DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. W. R. Berkley makes up about 0.2% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

NYSE:WRB traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 795,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

