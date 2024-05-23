6,061 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,392,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA FELV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 81,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,610. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67.
The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.
