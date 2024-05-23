7,360 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SGOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.67. 449,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,940. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

