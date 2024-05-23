75,275 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

VICI traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,514. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.