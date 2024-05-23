9,160 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FWRD. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

