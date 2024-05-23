ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.74

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.42, with a volume of 69074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

ABB Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

