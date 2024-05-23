AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 2.8%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.97. 465,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,373,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

