abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) to Issue GBX 1.21 Dividend

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance

ASLI stock opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.78) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.50. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 12-month low of GBX 49.45 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.10 ($1.02). The firm has a market cap of £253.90 million, a P/E ratio of -362.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97.

About abrdn European Logistics Income

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

