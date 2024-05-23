Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.26

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.26 and last traded at C$11.18, with a volume of 75138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.73.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Energy

In related news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

