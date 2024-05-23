Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 19,594 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 102,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 919,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $36.84.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.6516 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Report on HESM

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.