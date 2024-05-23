Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after purchasing an additional 837,487 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Cognex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,842,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognex by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,386,000 after purchasing an additional 192,206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cognex by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,282 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,002,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

