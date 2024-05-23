Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,474 shares of company stock worth $188,917. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

