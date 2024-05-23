Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $589,000 Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,635 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in KBR by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 331,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in KBR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,193,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 834,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $66.22 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

