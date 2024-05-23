Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 146,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 127,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 378,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 146,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TTI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TTI opened at $3.95 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $518.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.44.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

