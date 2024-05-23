Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 969,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 509,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 286,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Titan Machinery

About Titan Machinery

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.