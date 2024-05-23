Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,678,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BE shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BE opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

