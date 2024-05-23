Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.