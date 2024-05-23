Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 41,218 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,218 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 227,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,497 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $29,793.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,010 shares of company stock worth $2,855,394. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.