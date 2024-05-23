Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $711,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

