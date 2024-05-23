AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.25

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 402 ($5.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,361.76, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 7.16. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 409.50 ($5.20). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 306.10.

In other news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($106,739.15). 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.70) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.59) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 390.25 ($4.96).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

