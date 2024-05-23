Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.06 and last traded at $86.61. Approximately 5,824,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 18,433,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,367,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,726,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

