Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 2.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.80 and last traded at $80.96. Approximately 9,753,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 18,463,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.