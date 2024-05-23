Allstate Corp Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 6,354,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,479,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.