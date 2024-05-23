Allstate Corp Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allstate Corp lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LOW traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $219.20. 1,046,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,212. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.57 and a 200-day moving average of $224.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

