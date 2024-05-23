Allstate Corp Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,670,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,351,471. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.59 and its 200-day moving average is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

