Allstate Corp Cuts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,302 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in UDR by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.41. 414,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

