Allstate Corp Has $887,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2,493.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 89,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 391,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,978,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.42. 2,903,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,137,605. The company has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

