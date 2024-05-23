Allstate Corp Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $815.52. 1,566,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $763.51 and its 200-day moving average is $690.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $419.80 and a 12-month high of $820.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

