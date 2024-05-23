Allstate Corp Sells 69,543 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,543 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.39. 161,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $42.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.