Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $175.41 and last traded at $175.60. Approximately 4,910,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 29,666,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

