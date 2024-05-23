ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 976,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 447,795 shares.The stock last traded at $15.09 and had previously closed at $15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $735.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 57.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

