ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading 2.6% Higher

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 15,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 444,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

ALXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,680. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ALX Oncology by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 667,245 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

