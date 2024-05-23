Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Shares of AS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.97. 383,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,778,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

