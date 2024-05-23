American Eagle Outfitters Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,195 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 5,356 call options.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 879,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,142,000 after purchasing an additional 310,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after acquiring an additional 284,965 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

