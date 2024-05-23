American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after buying an additional 587,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,304,000 after purchasing an additional 660,599 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

