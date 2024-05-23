American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $15.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHR stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

