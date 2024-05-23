American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.06 million, a PE ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.76. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Realty Investors
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.