American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.06 million, a PE ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.76. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 425.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.