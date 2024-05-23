Amerigo Resources Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

ARREF stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

