Analysts’ Downgrades for May 23rd (AGS, BBY, CCU, COKE, DHI, FCCO, ISSC, NSRGY, OGE, OMI)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 23rd:
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $12.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
