Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) PT at $83.58

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

Insider Activity at ONEOK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.